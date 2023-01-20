Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota Coyotes to host Fidler and the Omaha Mavericks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-11, 3-4 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Omaha in a matchup of Summit teams. The Coyotes are 5-4 in home games. South Dakota has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 3-5 in Summit play. Omaha is ninth in the Summit with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Frankie Fidler averaging 6.0.

The Coyotes and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.7 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

JJ White is averaging 10.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

