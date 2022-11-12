Perry accounts for 4 TDs, FAU beats rival FIU 52-7

Perry completed 14 of 22 passes for 122 yards and Larry McCammon had 104 yards rushing on 26 carries for FAU (5-5, 4-2 Conference USA). Johnny Ford, LaJohntay Wester and Willie Taggart Jr. each added a rushing touchdown for the Owls.

MIAMI — Nkosi Perry passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Florida Atlantic beat rival Florida International 52-7 Saturday night for the Owls’ sixth consecutive win in the series known as the Shula Bowl.

Jaylen Wester picked off a pass from FIU’s Grayson James on the first play from scrimmage and Perry scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-0 just 44 seconds in. Perry added a 5-yard TD pass to Je’Quan Burton with 8:46 left in the first quarter and his 3-yard scoring run capped a 13-play, 83-yard drive that made it 21-0 going into the second.