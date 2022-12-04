Perry and Murray State earn 77-70 OT win over Valparaiso

Perry shot 10 for 17 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Racers (5-3). Jamari Smith scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jacobi Wood was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.