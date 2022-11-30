Perry and Murray State host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (2-5) at Murray State Racers (3-3)
The Redbirds are 2-0 on the road. Illinois State is 1-2 in one-possession games.
The Racers and Redbirds face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is shooting 54.7% and averaging 17.2 points for Murray State.
Colton Sandage is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 6.3 points. Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Illinois State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.