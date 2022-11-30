Perry and Murray State host Illinois State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (2-5) at Murray State Racers (3-3) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Rob Perry scored 22 points in Murray State’s 69-66 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs. The Racers have gone 1-0 in home games. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 31.1% from deep, led by Justin Morgan shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Redbirds are 2-0 on the road. Illinois State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Racers and Redbirds face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is shooting 54.7% and averaging 17.2 points for Murray State.

Colton Sandage is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 6.3 points. Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Illinois State.

