Perry and North Texas host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (14-10, 5-8 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (20-5, 11-3 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -6.5; over/under is 111.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Tylor Perry scored 28 points in North Texas’ 82-79 overtime win against the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green are 9-2 on their home court. North Texas is ninth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Abou Ousmane paces the Mean Green with 6.2 boards.

The 49ers have gone 5-8 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte averages 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Mean Green and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 17.6 points. Kai Huntsberry is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Brice Williams is averaging 12.6 points for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

