Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit conference foe Florida International

North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 5-2 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -8.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Florida International in C-USA action Monday. The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Florida International gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Mean Green are 5-2 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is 3-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.2 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

