Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit conference foe Florida International

North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 5-2 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA)
The Mean Green are 5-2 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is 3-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.
Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.2 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.
Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.