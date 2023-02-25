Perry, Brown lead Loyola (MD) to 83-77 OT win over American

BALTIMORE — Deon Perry scored 22 points and Dave Brown added five in the overtime as Loyola (MD) took down American 83-77 on Saturday night.

Perry was 6 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Greyhounds (12-19, 7-11 Patriot League). Kenny Jones scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance). Alonso Faure recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.