Kailon Davis forced Lane’s Ike Brown to fumble the ball, and he recovered it in the end zone. Perry later threw a 10-yard TD pass to Daemon Dawkins to give the Golden Lions a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
Kayvo Britten’s 28-yard touchdown run with 4:24 remaining put the game away for the Golden Lions.
Tarik McKinzie was 17-of-30 passing for 247 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Lane. He threw a 59-yard TD pass to O’Joshua Bunton with 1:17 to play before halftime. The Dragons forced and three-and-out, and then McKinzie completed three straight passes, capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Evelyn, to pull to 24-16 at the break.
