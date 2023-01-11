Perry, Huntsberry lead North Texas over Louisiana Tech

DENTON, Texas — Tylor Perry scored 21 points to lead North Texas and Kai Huntsberry hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds left as the Mean Green defeated Louisiana Tech 67-65 on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3) were led by Isaiah Crawford, who posted 25 points and five steals. Cobe Williams added 17 points and five assists for Louisiana Tech. Keaston Willis also had 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.