Perry, Huntsberry lead North Texas over Louisiana Tech

DENTON, Texas — Tylor Perry scored 21 points to lead North Texas and Kai Huntsberry hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds left as the Mean Green defeated Louisiana Tech 67-65 on Wednesday night.

Perry shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (14-3, 5-1 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Aaron Scott shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.