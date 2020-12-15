The Hatters shot 55% from the floor in the wire-to-wire win. Stetson shut down FAU’s outside shooting. The Owls came in ranked 16 nationally in 3-point percentage but made just 3 of 18 Tuesday.
FAU cut a 39-30 halftime deficit to 47-44 about five minutes into the second half on a Johnell Davis 3, but the Hatters answered with an 8-0 run.
