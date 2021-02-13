Cal State Bakersfield posted a season-high 20 assists on 24 field goals.
Toni Rocak had 9 points for the Tritons (4-7, 1-7), who are transitioning from Division II to Division I.
Cal State Bakersfield defeated UC San Diego 76-71 on Friday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
