Perry leads Murray State against Bellarmine

Murray State Racers (5-3, 2-0 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Bellarmine Knights after Rob Perry scored 30 points in Murray State's 77-70 overtime victory against the Valparaiso Beacons. The Knights are 3-0 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 1-2 on the road. Murray State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.9 points. Curt Hopf is shooting 48.7% and averaging 10.1 points for Bellarmine.

Jamari Smith is averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Perry is averaging 16.5 points for Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

