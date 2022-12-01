Perry leads Murray State against Illinois State after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (2-5) at Murray State Racers (3-3) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -12; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Rob Perry scored 22 points in Murray State’s 69-66 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs. The Racers are 1-0 on their home court. Murray State leads the MVC with 15.7 fast break points.

The Redbirds are 2-0 in road games. Illinois State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers and Redbirds square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Smith is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Racers. Perry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Murray State.

Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 11.1 points for Illinois State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

