Perry leads North Texas against Florida Atlantic after 21-point game

North Texas Mean Green (14-3, 5-1 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-1, 5-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Tylor Perry scored 21 points in North Texas’ 67-65 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Owls have gone 10-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls with 5.9 boards.

The Mean Green are 5-1 in C-USA play. North Texas is the leader in C-USA giving up only 53.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Johnell Davis is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Perry is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals. Abou Ousmane is shooting 48.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

