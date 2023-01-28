Perry leads North Texas against UTEP after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTEP Miners (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (17-5, 8-3 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -8; over/under is 115.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the UTEP Miners after Tylor Perry scored 21 points in North Texas’ 63-59 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green have gone 7-2 at home. North Texas scores 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Miners are 4-5 against C-USA opponents. UTEP ranks third in C-USA scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Calvin Solomon averaging 6.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.4 points for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Advertisement

Tae Hardy is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 62.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article