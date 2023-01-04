Perry leads North Texas against Western Kentucky after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Texas Mean Green (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-2 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tylor Perry scored 20 points in North Texas’ 72-57 win against the Florida International Panthers. The Hilltoppers have gone 4-1 at home. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 1.8.

The Mean Green are 2-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas ranks fifth in C-USA with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 6.4.

The Hilltoppers and Mean Green meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Frampton averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. McKnight is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Ousmane is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

