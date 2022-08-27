Perry, McCammon lead FAU past Charlotte 43-13

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — N’Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score.

The Owls had 218 yards rushing and their defense held the 49ers to 62 yards on the ground. FAU had 482 total yards and 26 first downs while holding Charlotte to 279 yards and 11 first downs.

Morgan Suarez kicked three field goals for the Owls.

Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds was 14-of-19 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns, both to Grant DuBose who had four receptions for 89 yards.

