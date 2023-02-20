Perry, Murray State Racers square off against the Missouri State Bears

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Murray State Racers (15-13, 10-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-14, 10-8 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears host Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers. The Bears have gone 9-4 in home games. Missouri State is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Racers are 10-8 in MVC play. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Clay is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Perry is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 14.3 points. Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

