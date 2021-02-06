Fordham’s 39 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Christian Ray had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Explorers (8-11, 5-7). Jack Clark added 16 points.
The Rams avenged their 89-52 beat down at the hands of La Salle on Jan. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.