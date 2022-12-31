Perry scores 20 in North Texas' 72-57 victory against FIU

DENTON, Texas — Tylor Perry scored 20 points as North Texas beat Florida International 72-57 on Saturday night.
Denver Jones finished with 24 points for the Panthers (6-7). Florida International also got nine points from Arturo Dean. In addition, Petar Krivokapic finished with eight points.
North Texas led 35-20 at the break. North Texas extended its lead to 57-38 during the second half, fueled by an 11-1 scoring run. Huntsberry scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.