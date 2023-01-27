Perry scores 21, North Texas downs UTSA 63-59

DENTON, Texas — Tylor Perry scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half and North Texas’ 63-59 victory over UTSA on Thursday night.

Perry was 6 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mean Green (17-5, 8-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds.