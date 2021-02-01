Stetson dominated the first half and led 59-18 at the break. The Hatters’ 59 first-half points marked a season high.
Bryson Scott had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 12 points and seven assists, and Keyshawn Coley had six rebounds.
The Hatters improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Stetson defeated Carver College 95-51 on Dec. 19.
