Zion Young scored a career-high 24 points for the Leathernecks (0-2). Ben Pyle added 13 points. C.J. Duff had 11 points.

Stetson plays Purdue Fort Wayne on the road next Saturday. Western Illinois plays UT Martin at home on Wednesday.

