BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jalen Perry scored 17 points, Lewis Sullivan had a double-double and UAB held off North Alabama 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Sullivan had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Tyree Scott-Grayson had 13 and Will Butler a career-high 11 for the Blazers (6-2).

UAB overcame an early nine-point deficit and led 35-31 at halftime. The Blazers pushed the lead to 11 early in the second half after Perry hit a 3-pointer and a shot from the lane. Each time North Alabama got close — twice the deficit was three — UAB responded with short runs to keep its lead.

Kendarius Smith led the Lions (2-7) with 19 points, Kendall Stafford had 18 and Jamari Blackmon 17.

Sullivan helped UAB to a 39-28 advantage on the boards for a 22-7 margin on second-chance points, and Scott-Grayson and Butler helped the reserves post a 24-4 scoring advantage. UAB, which had nine turnovers, turned 14 North Alabama turnovers into 18 points.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

