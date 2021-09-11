Georgia Southern scored first with Logan Wright’s 22-yard first-quarter run. But in the final two minutes of the half Perry threw a 19-yard touchdown to John Mitchell and Aaron Shahriari kicked a field goal for a 10-7 lead.
Nick Tronti added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the game for FAU.
FAU outgained the Eagles 528-254. Perry was 19-of-27 passing for 332 yards with Wester making seven catches for 124 yards.
___
