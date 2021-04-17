Arkansas-Pine Bluff then forced a three-and-out, and Daryl Carter blocked a punt to give the Golden Lions possession at the 1. After a couple of short losses, Perry hit Josh Wilkes from the 5 for a 20-14 lead. It was the first of three touchdowns in the second quarter as Arkansas-Pine Bluff went into halftime with a 27-21 lead.
After the teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Prairie View closed to 36-31 when Trazon Connley found Kalen Riles from the 7 with seven minutes left to play. The Panthers put together one last drive but turned the ball over on downs after eight plays.
Connley was 24-of-49 passing for 341 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. He was sacked five times and picked off three times.
