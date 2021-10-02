After a 27-point second quarter led to a 34-21 halftime lead, the Owls shutout their in-state rival in the second half and Nick Tronti, Ford, and Kelvin Dean Jr. scored rushing touchdowns.
FIU’s Max Bortenschlager completed 12 of 27 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Backup Grayson James completed 7 of 12 for 56 yards. EJ Wilson Jr. was the leading rusher for the Panthers (1-4, 0-1) with just 37 yards.
