Perry's 22 points lead Loyola (MD) over Bucknell 67-57

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Deon Perry’s 22 points helped Loyola (MD) defeat Bucknell 67-57 on Wednesday night.
Xander Rice led the Bison (7-11, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Andre Screen added 12 points and two blocks for Bucknell. Jack Forrest also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Bison’s seventh in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Loyola (MD) hosts Navy while Bucknell visits Colgate.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.