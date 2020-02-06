Zach Scott scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Eagles (7-18, 4-6) but was 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Jalen Warren added 14 points and Caleb Catto 13.

Catto, who scored 11 of his 13 after halftime knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late as FGCU cut an eight-point lead down to a single point. Catto’s trey made it 62-59 and Warren followed with a wide-open 3 from the left side to make it 63-62 with 31 seconds left.

Stetson faces North Alabama at home next Thursday. Florida Gulf Coast faces North Florida at home on Saturday.

