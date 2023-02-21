Petcash leads Binghamton against Vermont after 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 8-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-10, 11-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the Vermont Catamounts after Dan Petcash scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 84-70 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. The Catamounts have gone 8-1 at home. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 72.0 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Bearcats are 8-5 in conference matchups. Binghamton is fifth in the America East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Armon Harried averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Harried is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Petcash is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

