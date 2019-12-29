Freshman Brenton Mills sank four 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 23 points for Binghamton. Sam Sessons pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and a career-high six steals. Reserve Richard Caldwell Jr. contributed 10 points, seven boards and three assists. The Bearcats shot 52% from the floor, including 47% from distance (14 of 30).

Sophomore Austin Haskell paced the Hawks with 15 points and seven rebounds. Liam Drennan had 11 points and six boards off the bench. Hartwick made just 23% from the floor (17 of 73) and 16% from distance (5 of 31). The Hawks were outrebounded 46-35.

