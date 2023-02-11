Petcash's 20 lead Binghamton over Albany 80-66 in OT

Petcash also had 10 rebounds for the Bearcats (11-13, 7-4 America East Conference). Falko shot 7 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Miles Gibson shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.