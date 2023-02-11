Petcash's 20 lead Binghamton over Albany 80-66 in OT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Dan Petcash and Jacob Falko had 20 points apiece in Binghamton’s 80-66 overtime victory against Albany on Saturday.
The Great Danes (6-21, 1-11) were led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Jonathan Beagle added 19 points and nine rebounds for Albany. In addition, Aaron Reddish had 11 points. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Great Danes.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.