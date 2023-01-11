Petcash's 21 lead Binghamton over NJIT 72-71 in OT

NEWARK, N.J. — Dan Petcash scored 21 points and his 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime helped Binghamton defeat NJIT 72-71 on Wednesday night.
Kevin Osawe finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Highlanders (4-12, 1-2). Miles Coleman added 17 points for NJIT. Adam Hess also recorded 15 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Binghamton hosts UMass-Lowell while NJIT hosts Albany.
___
