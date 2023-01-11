Petcash's 21 lead Binghamton over NJIT 72-71 in OT

Petcash added six rebounds for the Bearcats (6-10, 2-1 America East Conference). Jacob Falko added 13 points while shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and eight assists. Armon Harried was 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.