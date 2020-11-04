Peters was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. The Rockets finished with 310 yards rushing on 52 carries. Shakif Seymour led with 93 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:40 remaining.
Matt McDonald completed eight of 30 passes and threw two interceptions for Bowling Green. Nate Needham kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
No fans were allowed inside the 26,038-seat Glass Bowl due to COVID-19 restrictions.
