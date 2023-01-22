Peterson, Ellis lead Southern Cal over Arizona State 77-69

TEMPE, Ariz. — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California cruised to a 77-69 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
Warren Washington tallied 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3). Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 but made just 3 of 11 from 3-point range.
USC used a balanced scoring attack — getting nine points from Ellis and eight each from Kobe Johnson, White and Iwuchukwu — to take a 43-33 lead at halftime.
Peterson, who scored 15 of his 19 points after the break, sandwiched a 3-pointer between two Ellis baskets as the Trojans scored the first seven points of the second half and were never threatened. An Ellis dunk gave USC its biggest lead 77-53 with 4:35 left to play.
USC beat Arizona State for the sixth straight time. The Trojans are now 10-0 when their tip-off time is 7 p.m. (PST) or later.
Arizona State has lost two straight after a four-game win streak.
The Trojans, who hold opponents to 38.5% shooting — 10th best in the nation — held ASU to exactly that (25 of 65).
