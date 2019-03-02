VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Peterson came off the bench to score 17 points to carry South Dakota to a 78-63 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Cody Kelley had 16 points for South Dakota (13-16, 7-9 Summit League). Triston Simpson added 12 points and six assists. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points for the hosts.

Cortez Seales had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (12-17, 6-10). Marlon Stewart added 17 points. Conner Avants had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. South Dakota defeated North Dakota 70-56 on Jan. 23. The Coyotes and the Fighting Hawks next take the floor in the Summit League Tournament.

