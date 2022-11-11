Peterson sparks USC to 96-58 romp over Alabama State

Boogie Ellis hit a pair of 3s and scored 15 for the Trojans, adding four assists and seven steals. Reese Dixon-Waters totaled 13 points. Joshua Morgan scored 11, while Thomas Malik had 10 points off the bench. Reserve Tre White had 12 rebounds to go with six points.

Peterson sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for USC (1-1). He added six rebounds and six assists.

LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern Cal cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday night.

It was the first matchup between the Hornets and Trojans. USC shot 55.4% from the floor with the starters connecting at a 63.4% clip (26 of 41).

Although USC lost to Florida Gulf Coast 74-61 to open the season, the Trojans are on the best run in program history with 73 wins the previous three seasons. USC is coming off a 26-8 season, tying the school record for wins with a third-place finish in the Pac-12.