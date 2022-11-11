Peterson sparks USC to 96-58 romp over Alabama State

LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern Cal cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday night.
Duane Posey topped Alabama State with 12 points. Christian McCray contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
It was the first matchup between the Hornets and Trojans. USC shot 55.4% from the floor with the starters connecting at a 63.4% clip (26 of 41).
Although USC lost to Florida Gulf Coast 74-61 to open the season, the Trojans are on the best run in program history with 73 wins the previous three seasons. USC is coming off a 26-8 season, tying the school record for wins with a third-place finish in the Pac-12.
