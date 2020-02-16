The game was tied at 43 when Gonzaga took control with a 13-2 run. Kispert’s 3-pointer with 15:33 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 46-43 advantage, and Joel Ayayi had five points during the spurt.

Gonzaga’s largest lead was 14 late in the second half. The Bulldogs (26-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference) have won 39 straight regular-season WCC games, currently the longest streak of its kind in the nation.

Colbey Ross scored 23 points and Kameron Edwards had 22 for Pepperdine (14-13, 7-6).

Petrusev scored the last seven points during a run of nine straight by Gonzaga to give the Bulldogs a 28-20 lead with 7:30 left in the first half.

Gonzaga extended its lead to nine before the Waves responded with a 13-3 rally. Edwards had seven points during the spurt, including a 3 with 1:32 remaining to put them up 36-35. Gonzaga closed the half with five consecutive points to lead 40-36 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 39 straight against Pepperdine and are 43-2 during Mark Few’s tenure as coach. The last time the Waves beat the Bulldogs was in 2002.

Pepperdine: The Waves were fifth in the conference in 3-point percentage coming into the game but missed 15 of 20 from beyond the arc. The 25% mark was their fifth-worst this season.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Hosts San Francisco on Thursday.

Pepperdine: Plays at Portland on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25