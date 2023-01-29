Phelps leads SMU against South Florida after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (9-12, 2-6 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-14, 2-6 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -2.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays the South Florida Bulls after Zhruic Phelps scored 20 points in SMU’s 99-84 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Mustangs are 4-7 in home games. SMU is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 2-6 in AAC play. South Florida is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mustangs and Bulls face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is averaging 17.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Tyler Harris is averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

