Phillip and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks visit conference foe South Carolina State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-8, 2-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-16, 0-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Da'Shawn Phillip and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks visit Rakeim Gary and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 at home. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 85.7 points while holding opponents to 50.1% shooting.

The Hawks are 2-1 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.5% from downtown. Ahamadou Fofana leads the Hawks shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary is averaging 11.5 points for the Bulldogs. Cam Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Phillip is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.6 points for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

