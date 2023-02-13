Phillip leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Howard after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-9, 6-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 7-1 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -6; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Da’Shawn Phillip scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 76-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans. The Bison are 10-2 in home games. Howard has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 6-2 in conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Howard.

Zion Styles is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

