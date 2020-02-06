The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Longwood defeated Charleston Southern 74-56 on Jan. 8.
Longwood takes on Winthrop at home on Saturday. Charleston Southern takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.
