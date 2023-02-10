Phillips scores 16, Troy downs South Alabama 61-57

TROY, Ala. — Nelson Phillips scored 16 points as Troy beat South Alabama 61-57 on Thursday night.
The Jaguars (11-14, 5-8) were led by Judah Brown, who recorded 16 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Moore added 14 points, four assists and two steals for South Alabama. In addition, Tyrell Jones finished with 13 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Troy hosts Louisiana while South Alabama hosts Appalachian State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.