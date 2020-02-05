Northern Iowa had its best defensive game in holding the Crusaders to 28% shooting.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (12-12, 5-6). Ryan Fazekas added 12 points. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 88-78 on Jan. 15. Northern Iowa matches up against Drake at home on Saturday. Valparaiso matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com