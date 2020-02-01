Northern Iowa held Evansville to a season-low 16 first-half points and led by 14 at halftime.

The Panthers shot 50% from the floor and from 3-point range (5 of 10). UNI also made 23 of 28 free throws (82%). Evansville shot 48% overall but just 25% from distance (5 of 20). The Purple Aces sank 13 of 16 at the foul line (81%).

