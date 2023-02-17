Picarelli leads UMBC against New Hampshire after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (17-11, 7-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-13, 6-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Matteo Picarelli scored 24 points in UMBC’s 81-74 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. New Hampshire ranks ninth in the America East with 24.6 points per game in the paint led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 7.5.

The Retrievers are 7-6 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks fourth in the America East shooting 34.8% from deep. Craig Beaudion leads the Retrievers shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyree Brown is averaging 11 points and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Daniels is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Colton Lawrence is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 11.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

