Picarelli leads UMBC against UNC Greensboro after 21-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-2)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.
UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.
UMBC finished 18-14 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free throw line and 27.6 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.