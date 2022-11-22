Picarelli leads UMBC against UNC Greensboro after 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.