Picarelli scores 21, UMBC tops Central Connecticut 78-76

BALTIMORE — Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday.
Davonte Sweatman finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (0-5). Nigel Scantlebury scored 16 with five assists. Andre Snoddy finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
NEXT UP
UMBC plays Tuesday against UNC Greensboro on the road, and Cent. Conn. St. hosts Maine on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.