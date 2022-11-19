Piccirilli guides Stetson to 42-21 victory over Presbyterian

DELAND, Fla. — Alex Piccirilli passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns and Stetson doubled up Presbyterian 42-21 on Saturday.

Piccirilli connected with Michael Carley for a 71-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to give Stetson (4-6, 2-5 Pioneer Football League) a 7-0 lead. Piccirilli teamed up with Mason Proch for a 22-yard score late in the second quarter and the Hatters took a 14-7 lead into intermission.