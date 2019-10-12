HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ben DiNucci passed for three touchdowns, MJ Hampton returned an interception 83 yards for the winning score and James Madison rallied with a dominant fourth quarter to clip Villanova 38-24 on Saturday in a clash of two teams ranked in the top five of the FCS polls.

The second-ranked Dukes (6-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) entered the fourth quarter trailing by a touchdown but scored three times and shut out the fifth-ranked Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) over the final 15 minutes. Villanova lost a fumble, had three passes picked off and missed a field goal in its last five possessions.

The backbreaker came with 10:48 remaining when Daniel Smith was driving Villanova to a second-and-6 at the 21. He threw to Changa Hodge on the right flat but Hamilton had a running start and snatched the ball away as it arrived.

At midfield he cut inside behind a key block from Dimitri Holloway to beat Smith and was in the clear for the winning score.

Smith finished with 387 yards passing. Hodge led all receivers with 134 yards and two TDs on eight catches.

DiNucci passed for 216 yards, Riley Stapleton caught two TD passes, Latrele Palmer gained 103 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.

